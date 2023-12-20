Dunki Overseas Box Office Preview: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for a Hattrick of Blockbusters in 2023
Dunki has amassed an impressive USD 2.20 million in pre-sales for its opening weekend, of which USD 1.10 million has come for its Thursday opening day.
Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, is set for a global release tomorrow, marking the culmination of a remarkable year for the superstar. His previous two releases not only achieved blockbuster success but also became all-time record-grossers. Dunki, too, has generated significant buzz, boasting substantial pre-sales figures on the international stage.
As of this morning, the film has amassed an impressive USD 2.20 million in pre-sales for its opening weekend, of which USD 1.10 million has come for its Thursday opening day. The final advance tally is poised to reach USD 3 million, positioning the film as the fourth highest in pre-sales this year, trailing behind Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal.
The best response to pre-sales has come from Canada and Australia. Both places are closing in on Jawan sales at the same time before release. Dunki will likely move ahead of Jawan in the final count in these two. The film's setting in Punjab seems to be a key factor, resonating with the substantial Punjabi diaspora in both countries. This aligns with Animal, which also capitalized on Punjabi elements, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in both Canada and Australia.
That said, the biggest contributor to sales is the United States with over USD 340K in sales for the first day followed by the Gulf markets yielding USD 200K.
Based on the advance, Dunki is expected to score around USD 2.75-3 million for its opening day, especially noteworthy for a mid-week release. From there, the four-day weekends can reach around USD 15 million, contingent on the audience's reception. There is a holiday for Christmas on Monday, so there is an extended weekend, though the holiday period continues throughout New Year's Day, so if the reception is right, weekdays shall see big numbers coming in as well.
