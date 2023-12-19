Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sells 1.25 lakh tickets for day 1 in top national chains already
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others is set to positively sell around 3 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day.
Dunki has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in top national chains for day 1 as at 3pm on 19th December
Dunki plays at a theatre near you from the 21st of December, 2023
Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others is gearing up for a grand release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of December, 2023. Dunki's advance bookings opened a few days prior and they are so far going very good with 1.25 lakh tickets getting sold in the top national chains for the opening day alone. PVRInox has sold 1.01 lakh tickets for the opening day as at 3pm on 19th December, 2023 and Cinepolis has sold 24000 tickets.
Dunki Has Sold A Healthy 1.25 Lakh Plus Tickets In Top 3 National Chains For The Opening Day
With a day and a half still to go, one can expect Dunki to positively enter the top 5 list of the highest tickets sold in top national chains for the opening day in 2023. The list of 2023 is dominated by Shah Rukh Khan's two films Jawan and Pathaan and while it is unlikely for Dunki to top the two mass-actioners, for it to enter the top 5 list itself is a giant achievement given its genre and initial appeal. Films like Dunki are generally not too big on initials but the presence of Shah Rukh Khan has ensured it. Now it all boils down to the acceptance of the content in the film, which will determine where it is headed, in its full run.
Dunki Will Release Solo On 21st December, Before It Locks Horns With Salaar On 22nd December
Dunki releases solo on a working Thursday. It will be facing competition from Salaar from its second day. The fight for the screens, especially in single screen properties, is getting intense as the release date draws nearer. It will be interesting to see how both the films play out this Christmas season. Both the movies are radically different and enjoy a very different set of audience.
Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023
|Movies 2023
|Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1
|Jawan
|5.57L
|Pathaan
|5.56L
|Animal
|4.60L
|Tiger 3
|3.08L
|Adipurush
|2.85L*
|Gadar 2
|2.74L
|Dunki
|1.25 lakh tickets (1 and a half day to go)
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|80.5K*
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|73K
|OMG 2
|72K
|Satyaprem Ki Katha
|58K*
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|56K
|Dream Girl 2
|53K
|Sam Bahadur
|51K
|Bholaa
|36K
|Fukrey 3
|35K
|The Kerala Story
|32K
|Shehzada
|30K*
|Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
|22K*
|Selfiee
|8K
|Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
|6K
|Mission Raniganj
|6K
Watch the Dunki Trailer
About Dunki
Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.
When And Where To Watch Dunki
Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can now be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.
