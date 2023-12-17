Dunki Advance Booking starts on an encouraging note; Shah Rukh Khan starrer sells 45,000 tickets

The advance bookings for the Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki opened on Saturday evening and within 24 hours of tickets going for sale, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed social dramedy has sold approximately 45,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. While PVRInox leads with 36,500 tickets, Cinepolis has sold around 8,500 tickets as of Sunday at 7 PM. By the end of the day, Dunki is expected to sell around 55,000 to 60,000 tickets in the three national chains.

Dunki gets encouraging response in pre-sales

The post-pandemic times have seen complete domination from the action genre, and Dunki is a social dramedy marking the collaboration of two of the biggest names of Indian Cinema – Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The combo has created curiosity and is leading to sales in the advance counters. The early response is encouraging for a social dramedy, more so for a non-holiday release on Thursday as compared to the conventional pattern of arriving on Friday.

There will be comparisons made with Jawan and Pathaan, but Dunki will be looking to create its sweet spot in the midst of high on high-testosterone action films in the advance booking cycle in 3 national chains. These are the early days of pre-sales and the momentum will continue on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, leading to a release on Thursday. Anything in the range of 3.00 Lakh tickets will be considered a solid result for a social dramedy in today’s time and age and that number seems to be well in reach for Dunki at this point in time.

Dunki will look to capitalize on the Christmas Holiday’s

The core target audience for Dunki will be the family audience, and they will step in towards the feature film in big numbers from Saturday to Monday – which is the prolonged Christmas weekend period. A positive word of mouth will result in solid trending through this 3-day period. Dunki is releasing with Shah Rukh Khan at the peak of his career and is arriving at the Christmas time when a Rajkumar Hirani genre film will have ample of takers.

All in all, things look bright for Dunki and the moment and all the eyes are now to see where does the number in the national chain land by Wednesday night. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

