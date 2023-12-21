Dunki Box Office Trends: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film targets Rs 30 crore on opening day

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration, Dunki, has embarked on a good start at the box office in India as early trends indicate an opening day in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore. The trends till 7 PM and booking for the night shows indicate an opening day of Rs 28.50 to 30.50 crore, though a lot would depend on how much the mass belts have performed.

Dunki looks to collect Rs 17 crore in PVR, Inox & Cinepolis

Dunki has performed the best in key Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani markets like West Bengal, Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab side by side with Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. Gujarat was slow for the film, but this market has not turned up in big numbers even for all-time blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. The top 3 chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 17.00 crore on the first day, contributing 55 to 57 percent to the total business.

Dunki has a shot at going above the projected range too, depending on how strong the night shows are but at the moment, the film is flirting with a start of Rs 30 crore. It’s a good opening, however, emerging the biggest opener for Rajkumar Hirani would have been the cherry on top. The film was a solo release on December 21 and will be facing a clash with Salaar from December 22.

Dunki sets itself to reap benefit of the Christmas period

There will be a drop in showcasing for Dunki tomorrow due to the release of Salaar, which might in turn also lead to a nominal drop in collections, however, it will be back on track from Saturday and lead itself to a very good weekend total. The start is good for a social drama and with this opening, the film is set to enter the Christmas holiday period starting tomorrow evening. If the audience resonates with the content, the film is poised to take full benefit from the prolonged Christmas and New Year Holiday Period.

Note: These are numbers based on very early trends and actuals may be marginally higher or lower. Early estimates shall be made by 11 PM.

