Dunki Day 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu drama takes a good start; Netts healthy Rs 28 crores

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and many others, took a good opening of Rs 28 crores at the Indian box office. The film made healthy gains through the day to reach this number and it is all set to run well in theatres this festive season, of course with some new competition that it finds in Salaar from tomorrow.

Dunki Takes A Good Opening Of Rs 28 Crores At The Indian Box Office

Dunki released on a non-holiday Thursday. It has generated collections of over Rs 15 crores from top national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The numbers that it has registered are pleasing given the genre and it lays the foundation for a very steady run, even with stiff competition. While the big plexes performed very well, the performance in smaller national chains, non-national chain and single screens ranges from fair to good. The occupancies will see a rise due to lesser shows from the 22nd of December owing to the Christmas clash. The target will be to match or better the opening day collections on Saturday and Sunday after a marginal drop on Friday. Talking about the international opening, Dunki has begun its haul on an excellent note with day 1 numbers expected to be around 3 million dollars.

Advertisement

Dunki Will Be The Right Indication Of The Potential Of Drama Genre In India

The genre preferences for Indian film viewers has radically changed post pandemic. There is an insatiable demand for action and masala flicks and films not following in that category are bound to fall short initially, although they can make grounds eventually. The lifetime performance of Dunki can show what the potential of a drama genre film is in today's time.

The Day-Wise Nett Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day 1 – Rs 28 crores

Total = Rs 28 crores.

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can now be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

ALSO READ: Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers