Dunki Day 2 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer remains steady amidst clash; Netts Rs 20.5 crores
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others saw a slight drop in collections courtesy clash with Salaar. With a Rs 20-21 crore day 2, the total India nett stands at Rs 48.50 crores.
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others saw a slight drop in collections compared to the first day as it netted Rs 20 - 21 crores on day 2. The total India nett now stands at Rs 48.50 crores which is reasonable given that the festive days are still to start.
Dunki Netts Rs 20 - 21 Crores On Its Second Day In India
Dunki remained the first choice for Hindi moviegoers at the Indian box office while Salaar settled for the second spot. It is worthy to note that at an all India level, the Prabhas starrer is the most preferred Indian film by a margin. Salaar has netted around Rs 14-15 crores in the Hindi belts on its first day which is pretty good for a dubbed film that’s competing against a Hindi film spearheaded by a star as big as Shah Rukh Khan.
Dunki Will Look To Make Most Of The Christmas-New Year period
Dunki has a big weekend ahead and the advances already prove that the SRK-Hirani film has found the acceptance that it has been looking for. On Sunday, it will cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark and then it will look to close its extended first week at a number of around Rs 175 crores nett. Dunki’s heavy-lifting is actually happening internationally where it is set to cross 5 million dollars by the end of the day, keeping it on course to cross 15 million dollars (Rs 125 crores) on Christmas day.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under
Day 1 – Rs 28 crores
Day 2 – Rs 19 crores
Total = Rs 47 crores nett in 2 days
About Dunki
Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.
When And Where To Watch Dunki
Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can now be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.
