Dunki Day 3 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led drama sees nice jump; Netts Rs 25 crores on important Saturday

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others, grew by around 25 percent to nett Rs 25 crores. The jump in collections is nice and gives it a fair chance at the box office going forward, although the growth could have been higher. The growth of Dunki was primarily curtailed because of capacity issues in metros and big cities. With Rs 73 crores in 3 days, the Rajkumar Hirani starrer faces an uphill task.

Dunki Added Another Rs 25 Crores Nett In India On Its 3rd Day At The Box Office

Dunki has collected Rs 73 crores nett in its first 3-day weekend and it will be hitting Rs 100 crores on its fourth day. The Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer should ideally add another Rs 25 crores on Christmas day and then try to get to over Rs 150 crores by the end of its extended first week. The clash with Salaar showed its ill-effects on the commercial front but it will all get subdued after the holiday period since the running films will get more than enough showcasing.

Dunki Will Need To Hold Well At The Box Office On Tuesday To Enjoy A Steady Run

Due to an ordinary overall start for Dunki, collections post Tuesday become very important, in order for the film to do substantially big numbers. If the film shows promise on Tuesday, it will be able to sustain through the new year, right until the release of Fighter on Republic Day weekend, 2024.

Dunki Will Be Hitting 10 Million Dollars Overseas On Day 4

Internationally, Dunki collected 5 million dollars in its first two days and it will hit 10 million dollars in its extended four day weekend. The hold of the film through the new year will determine whether it can manage to do over 20 million dollars in its full run or not.

The Day-Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Dunki In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 25 crores Total Rs 73 crores nett in 3 days

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of December, 2023. The tickets for the film can now be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

