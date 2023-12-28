Dunki Day 7 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, added Rs 8.50 crores more to its tally on day 7. The first week numbers of Dunki stand at Rs 141.50 crores and it is heading towards an extended first week of around Rs 150 crores. Dunki is expected to keep holding its fortress for the New Year weekend and that will set the foundation for the Rs 200 crore domestic nett, which is a reasonable.

Dunki Is Heading Towards An Extended First Week Of Around Rs 150 Crores In India

Dunki was riding on really high expectations since it marked the union of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. The film has not been able to live up to the expectations, although the collections that have come considering the costs involved are good. In the age of social media, films with middling results are also negatively perceived and this is what's happening with the SRK-Taapsee drama.

The Ugly Clash Of Dunki Vs Salaar Is A Lesson For Indian Film Producers

Dunki released solo but faced Salaar from its very next day. The screen-sharing didn't let both films reach the potential that they could reach. The clash has also made things ugly on social media. In the future, it will be best if clashes are tried to be avoided, unless both the movie parties are civil and accomodative.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 24.50 crores 4 Rs 29 crores 5 Rs 22 crores 6 Rs 9.50 crores 7 Rs 8.50 crores Total Rs 141.50 crores nett in 7 days

Watch the Dunki Trailer

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

