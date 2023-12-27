Dunki First Tuesday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film continues steady trend; Netts Rs 9.75 crores on day 6

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, after a Rs 123.5 crore extended first weekend, netted a steady Rs 9.5 - 10 crores on its first Tuesday. The total collections of Dunki now stand at Rs 133.25 crores and it is heading towards an extended first week of around Rs 150 crores, after which the long extended second weekend will take the collections closer to Rs 200 crore nett.

Dunki Remained Steady On Its First Tuesday With Collections Of Rs 9.75 Crores

Dunki's collections had to be higher considering the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani but given the costs involved in making the film, it is doing well for itself and wiill be having a leggie run till the release of Fighter on Republic Day weekend, 2024. The non-theatrical recoveries, clubbed with global theatrical recoveries of around Rs 150 crores by the end of its run, will put the Shah Rukh Khan- Taapsee Pannu film in a commanding position in terms of return on investments.

Dunki Opened Solo But Had To Share Screens With Salaar From Day 2

Dunki released solo on the first day but had to share screens with Salaar from day 2. The film lost its screens for the weekend and its only after the weekend that the film is getting enough exhibition at performing centers. This Christmas has given middling results in the larger scheme of things. While both Dunki and Salaar are putting up good collections vis-a-vis their costs, the expectations have not been met.

Dunki Has Grossed Over Rs 100 Crores Internationally

Dunki has done well internationally too but again, since it is not matching the expectations that one has from Shah Rukh Khan films, the general hearsay is that it isn't doing well. In its first 6 days, it has grossed around 13 million dollars, and in its full run, a 20 million dollar lifetime is a done deal.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 24.50 crores 4 Rs 29 crores 5 Rs 22 crores 6 Rs 9.75 crores Total Rs 133.25 crores nett in 6 days

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

