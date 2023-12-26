Dunki Extended Weekend India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film netts healthy Rs 123 crores by end of Christmas

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, had a healthy extended weekend at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 123 crores in its first 5 days. Dunki released solo but faced clash from its second day in the form of Salaar Part 1 - Cease Fire, which took away a substantial amount of its performing screens. The road ahead for Dunki is very crucial. A good Tuesday hold can set it well for the lucrative New Year weekend.

Dunki Collected A Healthy Rs 123 Crores Nett In Its Extended Holiday Period In India

Dunki collected around Rs 22 crores on Christmas day, which is quite encouraging given that the film exhausted a lot of its potential through Sunday. The Tuesday number will very well determine where the film is headed at the box office. A hold of around 45 percent from Christmas day would be considered rock-steady. The box office performance of Dunki can be seen in two ways. Looking at it as a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the numbers are not too appealing by any stroke of imagination. However, given its reasonable costs, clash with a pan-India biggie and the limited potential of the drama genre post pandemic, they are more than just reasonable or even good.

Dunki's Global Total Is Marginally Under Rs 250 Crores After Five Days

Dunki grossed over 11 million in its 5 day extended weekend, internationally. They are the fourth best collections put up by a Hindi film in the first 5 days this year internationally, after Jawan, Pathaan and Animal. In the full run, it sets itself up for a lifetime cume of around or over 20 million dollars. The global total of Dunki now stands at over Rs 240 crores, with around Rs 150 crores gross coming from India alone.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 28 crores 2 Rs 20 crores 3 Rs 24.50 crores 4 Rs 29 crores 5 Rs 22 crores Total Rs 123,50 crores nett in 5 days

Watch the Dunki Trailer

About Dunki

Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.

When And Where To Watch Dunki

Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.

