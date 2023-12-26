Dunki Extended Weekend India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film netts healthy Rs 123 crores by end of Christmas
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and others has done reasonably well over its extended period but requires to hold strong going forward.
-
Dunki has collected a healthy Rs 123 crores nett at the box office through Christmas
-
Dunki has yet another lucrative box office weekend ahead of itself to score
-
Dunki now plays at a theatre near you since the 21st December, 2023
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, had a healthy extended weekend at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 123 crores in its first 5 days. Dunki released solo but faced clash from its second day in the form of Salaar Part 1 - Cease Fire, which took away a substantial amount of its performing screens. The road ahead for Dunki is very crucial. A good Tuesday hold can set it well for the lucrative New Year weekend.
Dunki Collected A Healthy Rs 123 Crores Nett In Its Extended Holiday Period In India
Dunki collected around Rs 22 crores on Christmas day, which is quite encouraging given that the film exhausted a lot of its potential through Sunday. The Tuesday number will very well determine where the film is headed at the box office. A hold of around 45 percent from Christmas day would be considered rock-steady. The box office performance of Dunki can be seen in two ways. Looking at it as a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the numbers are not too appealing by any stroke of imagination. However, given its reasonable costs, clash with a pan-India biggie and the limited potential of the drama genre post pandemic, they are more than just reasonable or even good.
Dunki's Global Total Is Marginally Under Rs 250 Crores After Five Days
Dunki grossed over 11 million in its 5 day extended weekend, internationally. They are the fourth best collections put up by a Hindi film in the first 5 days this year internationally, after Jawan, Pathaan and Animal. In the full run, it sets itself up for a lifetime cume of around or over 20 million dollars. The global total of Dunki now stands at over Rs 240 crores, with around Rs 150 crores gross coming from India alone.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 28 crores
|2
|Rs 20 crores
|3
|Rs 24.50 crores
|4
|Rs 29 crores
|5
|Rs 22 crores
|Total
|Rs 123,50 crores nett in 5 days
Watch the Dunki Trailer
About Dunki
Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.
When And Where To Watch Dunki
Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.
ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Dunki clocks Rs 22 crore on Christmas Day; Collects Rs 123 crore in 5 days
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS