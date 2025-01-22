Emergency Day 6 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's political drama continues to struggle; earns Rs 1 crore

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut and starring herself in the lead role, is struggling for an audience at the ticket window. The political drama, based on the true story of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, met with mixed-bag reactions from the viewers.

Emergency mints Rs 1 crore on 6th Day, cume reaches Rs 12 crore

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency added Rs 1 crore on its 6th day, posing an underwhelming trend. The total cume of Emergency currently stands at Rs 12.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

The only saving grace for Emergency is that it performed better than Kangana Ranaut's previous releases in the post-pandemic era—Dhaakad and Thalaivi. But that is not enough for such a well-budgeted movie.

For the unversed, the combined collections of Dhaakad and Thalaivi were under Rs 4 crore net in India. Both were outrightly rejected by the audience, and they turned into disasters at the box office.

Emergency is expected to stick to the cinemas for a couple of days. It will be interesting to see how it fares after the arrival of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force on Jan 24, 2025. If it survives to sail through, it will put up a decent total of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore net by the end of its theatrical run in India.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are Listed Below:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.35 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore Total Rs 12.25 crore



Emergency In Theaters

Emergency is available to watch in nearby cinemas. You can book your tickets through the online portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Azaad Day 6 Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer crumbles; collects Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday