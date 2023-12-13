EXCLUSIVE: The box office war for showcasing begins between Dunki, Salaar, Aquaman 2 & Animal for Christmas

The Indian Box Office is gearing up for fireworks during the Christmas 2023 weekend as three new releases – Dunki, Salaar, and Aquaman 2 – will be fighting to get premium showcasing in the North Indian market. The negotiations have already begun as the distributors – Pen Marudhar, AA Films, and Warner Brothers – are putting in all the efforts to give their respective films the best possible release and bring in the audience to the big screen. The industry is buzzing with reports around the clash and the programmers across the board are sure to have sleepless nights in the week to come.

Dunki set to lead in showcasing in North India at Multiplexes

We hear that the tentative showcasing plan in North India is favoring the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, in the multiplexes. The social dramedy is followed by the Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collab, Salaar, followed by Aquaman 2, and finally, spillover going to Animal and Sam Bahadur. The exhibitors are going with the idea of preferring the deserving candidate and that’s the SRK and Rajkumar Hirani film. However, it's going to be a battle that will go on till Wednesday night before the entire showcasing schedule goes live.

According to a source close to the development, Dunki will be getting 46 percent of the total showcasing in the multiplexes, followed by Salaar, which will be around 30 percent of the overall shows. The Hollywood biggie, Aquaman opens with 14 percent of the overall showcasing, and the leftover 10 percent will be attained by Ranbir Kapoor’s holdover release, Animal. This is the tentative showcasing scenario in the multiplexes with 3 or more screens. However, when it goes to two screens or single screens, the showcasing is diverse and varies from region to region. Some places in the mass belts are favoring Salaar due to the action quotient, whereas some of the exhibitors are piggy banking on maiden combo to bring in the audience.

Fight to the finish at the single screens for Dunki and Salaar

When it comes to single screens, both Pen Marudhar and AA Films are trying to get exclusive showcasing for their respective feature presentations and the single screens are going to be distributed between the two biggies based on the individual relationship of every exhibitor with the distributor of the area. Being a clash scenario, the terms for release are reasonable, but it’s eventually the individual relationship that will play a role in single-screen allocation.

Talking of runtime, Dunki is around 2 hours 40 minutes long, whereas Salaar’s runtime is around 2 hours 55 minutes long. The biggest benefit for Dunki is the ability to bring in the family audience to the cinema hall given the genre and dearth of content in this space. Salaar on the other hand is a high on testosterone film – a genre that’s doing wonders at the box office in today’s time. It’s going to be an interesting battle royale at the box office. Grab your tubs of pop-corn for all the drama before the release.

