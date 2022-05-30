Don Third Weekend box office collections; Emerges highest grosser for Siva Kartikeyan in India and Tamil Nadu

Don had another good hold at the box office as the Siva Kartikeyan starrer grossed Rs. 8.25 crores during its third weekend, dropping just 54 per cent from the previous week. The bigger drop came in Telugu states where the Telugu version dropped by 75 per cent due to new releases while Tamil Nadu had a strong hold of 50 per cent. The total box office collections for the movie through the third Sunday are Rs. 89 crores approx at the Indian box office.

The growth during the weekend was not as high as recorded during the second weekend . The film jumped around 50 per cent on Saturday while the Sunday jump was just over 10 per cent, as compared 70 and 20 per cent last week. Considering the Friday number, a weekend of Rs. 9 crores plus was expected but it only reached Rs. 8 crores. Though the smaller jumps in weekends are sort of expected when weekdays are holding strongly and this film has been holding quite well during them. The third week will likely hit Rs. 13-14 crores, which will take its total in thereabouts of Rs. 94 crores. There will be a big competition in form of Vikram next week and the Rs. 100 crores final largely depend on how it holds against that competition.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52.25 crores

Week Two - Rs. 28.25 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 1.90 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 3 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 3.35 crores

Total - Rs. 88.75 crores

On Friday, Don emerged as the biggest grosser for Siva in India while it achieved the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, overtaking Doctor for both the milestone. The Tamil Nadu box office of the movie stands at nearly Rs. 75 crores, which is currently the fifth-best of the year and will soon reach the third spot outstripping RRR. In terms of the number of viewers, however, Don is already higher than RRR and can possibly take on Valimai as well.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 74.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 7.80 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5 crores

Kerala - Rs. 90 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 55 lakhs