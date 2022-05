Don Third Weekend box office collections; Emerges highest grosser for Siva Kartikeyan in India and Tamil Nadu

The growth during the weekend was not as high as recorded during the second weekend . The film jumped around 50 per cent on Saturday while the Sunday jump was just over 10 per cent, as compared 70 and 20 per cent last week. Considering the Friday number, a weekend of Rs. 9 crores plus was expected but it only reached Rs. 8 crores. Though the smaller jumps in weekends are sort of expected when weekdays are holding strongly and this film has been holding quite well during them. The third week will likely hit Rs. 13-14 crores, which will take its total in thereabouts of Rs. 94 crores. There will be a big competition in form of Vikram next week and the Rs. 100 crores final largely depend on how it holds against that competition.