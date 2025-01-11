Fateh Day 2 India Box Office: Sonu Sood's action-drama remains flat on Saturday; Nets Rs 2 crore on first Saturday
Sonu Sood's latest release, Fateh, has earned Rs 2 crore net on the second day at the box office. The action thriller also features Jacqueline Fernandez.
Three years after the release of Samrat Prithivraj (2022), Sonu Sood has made his comeback in Hindi cinema this year. His latest film, Fateh which marks his directorial debut, arrived in cinemas on January 10, 2025 while opening the gates for other upcoming releases. Backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the actioner has been released during the Makar Sankranthi weekend.
Fateh Collects Rs 2 Crore On Day 2; Witnesses A Flat Trajectory
Starring Sonu Sood in the lead role, Fateh began its journey on Friday with an opening of Rs 2 crore at the box office. A day later, that is today, it witnessed no growth in its earnings. On Saturday, the action thriller film remained flat and earned Rs 2 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 4 crore.
Two-Days Collections Of Fateh Are Listed Below:
|Days
|Net Collections In India
|Day 1
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2 crore
|Total
|Rs 4 crore
Fateh vs Game Changer vs Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-release
Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Fateh is facing tough competition in Hindi markets. Sonu Sood's latest film is at loggerheads with the Hindi dubbed version of pan-Indian film, Game Changer. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action film was also released on January 10.
The theatrical comeback of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is also in the race at the Hindi box office. 25 years after its original release, Hrithik Roshan's debut film returned to cinemas on Friday.
Meanwhile, Fateh is running parallel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as well. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the 2013 blockbuster was re-released in theaters a week ago and is already a hit.
Watch The Official Trailer Of Fateh:
A Brief About Fateh
Sonu Sood essays the titular character, Fateh, an ex-special operations officer in the film. Jacqueline Fernandez is cast as an ethical hacker, Khushi. Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah play pivotal roles.
Fateh In Theaters
Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
ALSO READ: Box Office: Which will Hindi movie industry's next HIT be; Fateh, Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force or Deva?