Fighter Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film sees an excellent holiday jump; Netts 39 crores

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others, hit the silver screens on the 25th of January, 2024. Fighter took a reasonable start of Rs 23 crores on the first day but it has finally got the momentum that it was looking for, on the second day with a collection of around Rs 39 crores, with a chance of even Rs 40 crores depending on the numbers that come from the mass centres later.

Fighter Saw An Excellent Jump Of 70 Percent On Republic Day Holiday

Fighter made most of the Republic Day holiday as its numbers jumped by over 70 percent. The collections went up by more than double in centres that were slow on the first day. In metros, the jump recorded was atleast 50 percent higher than the first day and that is very good for a film that put up a considerable number on its first day. Fighter has a long weekend ahead and the maker would hope that both Saturday and Sunday contribute in the vicinity of Rs 30 crores if not more, for a healthy extended weekend cume of over Rs 120 crores with chances of the conventional weekend to also be around Rs 100 crores.

Fighter Will Look To Make Most Of The 2 Week Open Run That It Is Fortunate To Get

Fighter has got the appreciation that it requires to sustain post the long weekend, but the inclination of appreciation is higher in the metros than in the small centres. An open run till the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya should be enough for it to storm into the Rs 200 crores and hopefully even higher. Fighter is an expensive film and the strong run in India becomes all the more essential since it has been banned in the middle east where a customary Bollywood film gets around 25 percent of its numbers.

Fighter Will Need A Strong Run In India Since It Is Losing Out On Substantial Business Internationally

In the current scenario, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer looks to score a cume of 5 million dollars in its extended opening weekend and a lifetime of over 10 million dollars is what the makers would fancy, although it is difficult since there is a chunk of audience internationally that would avoid it since that audience doesn't constitute of Indians alone but also viewers from other countries in the sub-continent region for whom the content really isn't meant for.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 39 crores Total Rs 62 crores nett in 2 days in India

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight.

Fighter Plays At A Theatre Near You Now

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.

