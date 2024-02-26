Fighter Box Office India Update: Hrithik-Deepika led aerial-actioner flies past Rs 200 crore nett in 1 month

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others and directed by Siddharth Anand has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore nett India mark at the box office after a month. The significance of the Rs 200 crore nett is way more than what it looks because after the first Monday drop, almost everyone had absolutely given up on Fighter and its fate.

Fighter Stands Tall With A Rs 200 Crore Nett Cume After 1 Month At The Box Office

Fighter had yet another strong weekend at the box office where it netted around Rs 2 crores. For a film to put up these numbers in week 5 after the drop it saw on day 5 is truly remarkable. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film won't be adding much from here but the job is done. Yes, the expectations from the film while it was in production were not met but it surely surpassed the revised expectations after the first week or so.

Fighter Has Put Up A Strong Fight At The Worldwide Box Office

The aerial actioner not just put up a fight internationally but fought valiantly as it has grossed around Rs 96 crores in its full run. Clubbed with Rs 242 crores India gross, the 31 day cume stands at Rs 338 crores and the final total will come up to be around Rs 342 crores. To note, the movie did not see a release in the middle east and from the way the international business for the film has been, it could have added another Rs 20 crores or so (2.5 million dollars). There is an additional Rs 13 crores gross in the form of 3D-glasses charges that has not been added to the gross number, as is the case with all films that release in 3D, in India.

There Are A Lot Of Positives To Take From Fighter's Box Office

Fighter's makers have a lot of positives to look back. The movie managed to be the most preferred release in the world, in its first week at the box office. It continues to be the highest Indian grosser after 2 months and it looks to remain one for another couple of months going by the way box office is performing this year. There also is a big digital premiere to look forward to, next month. Regardless of how the response digitally is, one thing that is clear from the film's lopsided business is that the masses have to be engaged in order to score big.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 140 crores Week 2 Rs 38.50 crores Week 3 Rs 13.50 crores Week 4 Rs 6.75 crores Fifth Friday Rs 70 lakh Fifth Saturday Rs 55 lakh Fifth Sunday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 200.60 crores nett in 1 month

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

Fighter In Theatres

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

