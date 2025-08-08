Weapons Preview Box Office: Zach Cregger's horror movie starts BIG with USD 6 million domestically; Heads for USD 42 million weekend

As the summer movie season of 2025 draws to a close, the horror genre is making a thrilling impact with the release of Weapons. This highly anticipated film has kicked off with a strong USD 6 million in previews, signaling a promising weekend ahead in the domestic market. Early projections suggest that Weapons could rake in an impressive USD 40 million or more over the weekend, with the potential to climb toward USD 45 million if the positive audience reception continues to build momentum. This performance positions Weapons as a standout contender in an already exceptional summer for cinema.

Weapons Grosses USD 6 Million In Previews; Gears Up For A USD 42 Million Weekend Start

The film has managed to captivate audiences and critics alike. The haunting visuals, combined with a gripping narrative, have fueled a wave of excitement, contributing to its robust preview numbers. Initial feedback indicates a favorable response, with viewers praising the film’s ability to blend suspense with emotional depth, setting the stage well for another excellent domestic weekend, along with Freakier Friday.

Weapons Is Yet Another Major Hit For Hollywood This Summer

The sureshot success of the Zach Cregger directorial comes at a time when the summer of 2025 is proving to be an outstanding season for the film industry. A diverse array of movies, spanning genres from action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming live-actioners, has drawn large crowds to theatres. The competitive landscape has seen several films surpass expectations, reflecting a renewed appetite for cinematic experiences.

The Buzz Of Weapons Has Been Ampified By Its Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Weapons crushing weekend projections is particularly noteworthy given the crowded marketplace. With a wide release, including premium large formats and IMAX screenings, the film is well-positioned to capitalize on the summer’s high attendance. The buzz around its near perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on initial critic reviews, has only amplified anticipation.

Weapons Plays In Theatres Now

