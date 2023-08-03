Gadar 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Sunny Deol film shows excellent trends; Sells 17200 ticket for opening day

It’s absolute carnage at the box office as the Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 is selling tickets like hot cup cakes and is ready to score the second biggest advance of the year after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. From the looks of it, Gadar 2 seemed to be a mass heavy film, but the advance trends indicate an excellent opening all across the board. As off Thursday morning at 10 am, the film had sold 7700 tickets in the three chains and 12 hours later, the count has more than doubled.

Gadar 2 targets Rs 25 crore opening day

Gadar 2 has sold approximately 17,200 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone as of Thursday at 10 PM. Taking chains like MovieMax, MovieTime and Miraj into account, the opening day sales for this Anil Sharma directorial will be in the vicinity of 25,000 tickets. The initial movement in advance bookings indicates a opening in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore for Gadar 2 and there is also an industry chatter about the possibility for the film to do more. The early advance trend at the national chains is better than the multiplex oriented films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which in itself speaks about the audience interest for Tara Singh and his journey to Pakistan again.

It's the power of the Gadar brand that is driving the ticket sales in advance, and the response just proves that Tara Singh is easily among the most celebrated characters in history of Indian Cinema that has managed to stand the test of time. The film has also got a lot of single screens back to live, which were craving for content since the release of Pathaan in January. The surprising point is in the fact that there is a movement in tickets for Gadar 2 even in the Mysore belt, that is conventionally known to be a market for ‘elite’ cinema. Cinephile has sold 235 tickets for the opening day whereas venters like Rockline, and Balaji Tavarekere have also seen sales in the vicinity of 80 tickets and 35 tickets for the first day already.

Single Screens get into the fast filling mode already for Gadar 2

There are single screens in CP, CI, Rajasthan which are already in the fast-filling mode with more than a week to go, and this in itself speaks volume about the hype surrounding the film. Gadar 2 is headed to do something which no one could have anticipated if the initial response to ticket sales is anything to go by. While a huge euphoria in the single screens was always expected due to the cult of first part in 2001, the bookings at multiplexes has come out to be a pleasant surprise. All eyes on how the momentum continues until the film’s release on August 11 and if the pace is constant, we are on to see something big at the box office on the Independence Day weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OMG 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s film sees movement; Sells 3200 tickets for opening day