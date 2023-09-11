Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol collects Rs 508 crore in 31 days; 5 crore away from emerging ALL TIME GROSSER

The Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in lead with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, is on a record-breaking spree at the box office in India. In 31 days, the Gadar sequel has collected Rs 508.25 crore, nearing the all-time record holders like Baahubali 2 and Pathaan, which collected Rs 510.56 crore and Rs 512.76 crore respectively. The film is on the verge of creating history as in the next 7 days, it is expected to surpass the lifetime collections of both Bahubali 2 and Pathaan, to emerge the biggest grosser of Hindi Cinema.

Gadar 2 headed to emerge a blockbuster of epic proportion despite competition

Once the film tops the aforementioned 2 releases, it would be the only franchise in history of Hindi Cinema to have a 100 percent track record of emerging an All-Time Grosser. Gadar 2 is a monster of epic proportion as these numbers have come in despite direct clash with Oh My God 2 on August 11 and competition from Dream Girl 2 in week 3 and Jawan in week 5. The Sunny Deol starrer has managed to withstand all sort of competition and is continuing to get footfalls even in the fifth weekend.

According to our tracking, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 3.45 crore in its fifth weekend, taking the total collections to Rs 508.25 crore. The film is looking to clock Rs 515 crore by the end of its run in Hindi. While Gadar is sure to emerge the biggest grosser of Hindi Cinema, its’ stint at the top spot would be short lived as the SRK led Jawan is expected to past the numbers of Bahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2 in the coming 15 days. In-fact, Jawan is expected to create new benchmarks at the box office in the long run, with a shot of emerging the first ever Rs 550 crore earner in Hindi.

Talking of Gadar 2, the film is a historic blockbuster and probably among the biggest blockbusters of the last 20 years on the ROI front. The verdict for the film is ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER as the returns on Gadar 2 are at an unheard level, more on this soon. There isn’t much of competition for Gadar 2 in the coming week and hence, it poses a chance of scoring a sixth weekend similar to the fifth one, which would put the film in a strong spot to hit the Rs 515 crore mark.

Here's a look at week-wise box office business of Gadar 2

Week NBOC Week One Rs 280.75 crore Week Two Rs 134.25 crore Week Three Rs 62.55 crore Week Four Rs 27.00 crore Weekend Five Rs 3.45 crore 31-Day Total Rs 508.25 crore

