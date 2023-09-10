Jawan Opening Weekend Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer DESTROYS all records with Rs 250 crore in 4 days

Shah Rukh Khan has decimated all records at the box office with the release of Atlee directed Jawan as the film has scored an historic extended opening weekend of Rs 250 crore. Every day since the release has been at near record levels, as the audience euphoria in the cinema halls is unlike what anyone has seen before. After scoring an all time record opening of Rs 65 crore on Thursday, Jawan collected Rs 46 crore on the second day, Rs 67 crore on the third day and fhe estimates indicate fourth day business in the range of Rs 71.00 to 73.00 crore

Shah Rukh Khan dominates the box office like a BOSS

The first, third and fourth day of Jawan, along with the first and second day of Pathaan (Rs 56 crore and Rs 66 crore) make up for the top five single day collection of all time in the history of Hindi Cinema and they all belong to one man – The Shah Rukh The Khan. The first weekend business of Jawan is at an all-time high topping the business of all time blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2 and KGF 2. What separates Jawan from the other films is also the fact that it’s a standalone Hindi Film with a debutant director, and the records have come down crashing due to the sheer anticipation among the audience to see their SUPERSTAR, Shah Rukh Khan in an out and out mass avatar like this for the first time.

The film has scored an all-time record in almost all circuits and centres on Sunday. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have collected approximately Rs 33.66 crore, whereas the third largest multiplex chain, Miraj, clocked Rs 2.55 crore on Sunday. The aforementioned four chains have scored the biggest single day till date in the respectively properties. MovieMax too has created new records with Rs 1.19 crore coming in on Sunday, which is yet another all-time record.

It has been records galore across the board for Jawan, and this is certainly just the beginning as the film is headed to emerge an all-time grosser at the Hindi Box Office. SRK is on the way to become the FIRST ACTOR in the modern era (certainly all time too – Need to dig into the history) of HINDI CINEMA to deliver 2 ALL TIME GROSSERS in a single year, and this in itself speaks volumes about the popularity and raw stardom is has commanding among the audience today.

Jawan Day Wise Box Office Collection in Hindi

Day NBOC Thursday Rs 65 crore Friday Rs 46 crore Saturday Rs 67 crore Sunday Rs 72 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 250 crore

Jawan has done well in the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version too. The Atlee directed entertainer, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead has scored an extended weekend of Rs 32.75 crore in Tamil and Telugu, which is yet again, an all-time record for a film of Hindi origin in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Jawan Day Wise Collection in Tamil and Telugu

Day NBOC Thursday Rs 9.00 crore Friday Rs 6.25 crore Saturday Rs 8.50 crore Sunday Rs 9.00 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 32.75 crore

The All India total for Jawan stands at Rs 285 crore, and the film is on its way to hit a triple century at an all India level on Monday. It’s an epic blockbuster and is soon set to emerge yet another all time blockbuster for the year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office collections of Jawan.

