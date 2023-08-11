Gadar 2 Final Advances: Sunny Deol film sells staggering 2.65 lakh tickets for day 1 in top 3 national chains
Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is set to take a flying start at the box office in India.
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is in its release day now. The film is a sequel to the all time blockbuster Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the anticipation for the film was high right from when it was announced. The same has reflected in the advance bookings across India with the film selling 2.65 lakh tickets in top 3 national chains alone. The advances outside the top 3 chains are spectacular and the best since Pathaan. The opening day total of Rs 30 crores is nothing but locked for this high adrenaline movie sequel if advance bookings are anything to go by.
Gadar 2 Has Sold 2.65 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day In India
Gadar 2 has sold 1.13 lakh tickets in PVR, 97 thousand tickets in Inox and 55 thousand tickets in Cinepolis. These numbers have come despite the fact that it is clashing with another reasonably big film OMG 2. Had there not been programming issues that have arised due to the clashing of two films and the strongly holding of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it would have probably sold over 3 lakh tickets in the national chains. The advance bookings are the third best for an outright Hindi film in Hindi in top national chains this year only behind Pathaan and Adipurush. In terms of organic ticket sales, it is second only to Pathaan. It is the fifth best selling film in advance post pandemic for the Hindi language in top 3 national chains, only behind Pathaan, KGF 2, Brahmastra and Adipurush.
Following is a list of advance bookings for the Hindi version of Indian films post pandemic in Top 3 national chains
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF Chapter 2: 5.15L
Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva: 3.02L
Adipurush: 2.85L*
Gadar 2: 2.65L
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam2: 1.16L
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
OMG 2 66K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 60K
Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Shamshera: 46K
Samrat Prithviraj: 41K
Ram Setu: 39K
Bholaa: 36K
Raksha Bandhan: 35K
Bhediya: 33K
The Kerala Story: 32K
Cirkus: 31K
Shehzada: 30K*
Thank God:26K
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*
Ek Villain Returns: 22K
Doctor G 18K
Uunchai 12K
Selfiee: 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K
Watch the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Trailer:
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.
Where And When To Watch Gadar 2
Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from today, the 11th of August, 2023.
