Ganapath Day 1 India Box Office: Tiger Shroff - Kriti Sanon film sends shockwaves; Netts dismal Rs 2.5 crore

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl has sent shockwaves with a dismal opening of Rs 2.25 - 2.75 crores nett on the opening day. These are the career lowest numbers for Tiger Shroff and they have come after one thought it couldn't go any lower for the actor after Heropanti 2. The advance bookings of Ganapath were of course low but one thought that the genre of the film could lead to some good walk-ins but that has failed to happen as well, resulting in a reception so tragic.

Ganapath Shocks The Industry With An Opening Of Around Rs 2.50 Crores Nett For The Opening Day

Ganapath is a genuinely expensive film and for it to emerge a non-starter is what no one associated to the film would have ever expected. The word of mouth is also unfavourable, which means that it won't be able to sustain. In today's time, what really matters is for a film to get the opening day numbers and when it fails to ensure that, it gets extremely difficult to redeem. Another film sailing in the same boat as Ganapath is Yaariyan 2 but the production costs for that film are lower and also it has recovered a substantial amount of its budget from non-theatrical modes. This Dussehra is turning out to be among the worst Dussehras for the Hindi exhibition sector. However, it should more than be compensated by a plethora of films releasing in November and December, starting with Tiger 3 and ending with Salaar and Dunki.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Ganapath Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 - 2.75 crores Total Rs 2.50 crores

About Ganapath

In a dystopian future, Ganapath (Tiger Shroff), a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed in which leads dark.

