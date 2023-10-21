Ganapath Day 2 India Box Office: Tiger Shroff - Kriti Sanon film seals tragic fate with a flat Saturday

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl failed to see any growth at the box office on its second day after a ridiculously low first day of around Rs 2.25 crores. The second day estimates of Ganapath are in the range of Rs 2 - 2.50 crores and that means that it is curtains for the film. If a film can't grow after a low first day, there's nothing that can happen in favour of the film. The Tiger Shroff actioner is tracking to end its run with collections of under Rs 10 crores nett and that would be the biggest setback in the career of all the talents associated with the film.

Ganapath Fails To See Any Growth At The Box Office On Saturday

Ganapath was never able to generate much excitement for itself and the poor content has acted as the final nail in the coffin. It is a sorry state of affairs that a regional dubbed film like Leo is recording greater collections than a star led action spectacle like Ganapath in the Hindi belt. The response is not just a reality check for the talent but it probably is an ultimatum, to start doing films that justify their caliber, or else they will be royally ignored by the paying public. There is a lot of brainstorming that needs to happen. There is no easy way to win the hearts of the audiences. Tiger Shroff's upcoming films are very critical for his career, starting with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and then continuing with Singham Again and a film under the Dharma banner. As about Kriti Sanon, she still has some sort of goodwill but she will have to be careful with her choice of films.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Ganapath Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 2 - 2.50 crores Total Rs 4.50 crores

Watch The Ganapath Trailer

About Ganapath

In a dystopian future, Ganapath (Tiger Shroff), a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed in which leads dark.

When And Where To Watch Ganapath

Ganapath plays at a theatre near you, now.

