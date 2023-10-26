Ganapath Week 1 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon have forgettable outing as their film netts Rs 10 crores

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl had a disastrous week 1 at the Indian box office. Disastrous is still a subtle term for the kind of disaster that Ganapath has turned out to become with the 7 day total being just over Rs 10 crores, much thanks to the Dussehra festivities. There won't be much business that the film sees going forward despite the fact that there are no significant new releases till Tiger 3 in Diwali. Ganapath had the best possible release that a biggie could have gotten this year but it has totally blown that opportunity.

Ganapath Netts Just Over Rs 10 Crores In Its First Week And Emerges The Wost Faring Film This Dussehra

Ganapath is a rare big budget actioner to have less than 10 lakh viewers consume it in theatres in its full run. A dubbed Hindi film like Leo has outgrossed the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer without a release in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj. Leo ruled the Dussehra season followed by Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ghost, Ganapath and Yaariyan 2. Luckily for Yaariyan 2, it did not have a giant cost of production and recovered its budget through non-theatrical revenues, something that Ganapath has failed to do. Tiger Shroff has a couple of big films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham 3 that can get him back on track as a bankable moviestar. As about Kriti Sanon, she will hope to deliver with The Crew.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Ganapath Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 2 crores 3 Rs 2.15 crores 4 Rs 1.25 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 75 lakhs 7 Rs 50 lakhs Total Rs 10.40 crores in 7 days

About Ganapath

In a dystopian future, Ganapath (Tiger Shroff), a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire gripping the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed which leads to dark.

