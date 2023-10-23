Opening Weekend Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo surprises in Hindi; Ganapath is a shocking disaster

It was a weekend of shocks and surprises and we being the optimistic platform, would prefer to first talk about the surprises. The Hindi dubbed version of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Leo has done well at the box office as the film scored Rs 9.50 crore in its opening weekend thereby emerging the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay in North India. Leo opened at Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday, and Rs 2.60 crore on Sunday.

LEO targets lifetime collection of Rs 25 crore in Hindi

The numbers have come despite not getting a release in the National Multiplex Chains – PVRInox, Cinepolis & Miraj. The film will hold steady on Monday and benefit from the Dussehra Holiday on Tuesday, leading to a 6-day total around the Rs 14 crore mark. While the numbers may look small at face value, it’s actually a good result for Leo as the film was released without proper promotion, with a 1-week campaign to the release and sub-par dubbing.

The lifetime collections will be around the Rs 25 crore mark. Vikram and now Leo are slowly establishing Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe in the Hindi Markets, and the franchise should grow stronger with time. Leo was expected to be NIL in the Hindi Belts, and hence all the incoming is more of a surplus for the makers. Sanjay Dutt’s presence too has boasted the prospects in Hindi.

Day NBOC Thursday 2.75 crore Friday 1.75 crore Saturday 2.40 crore Sunday 2.60 crore Total 9.50 crore

Ganapath emerges a disaster

The second release of the week was Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-led Ganapath is an outright disaster with an opening weekend of Rs 7 crore. The film opened at Rs 2.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The business is dismissal and the lifetime collections will be under Rs 12 crore, making it one of the biggest disasters of Hindi Cinema.

Ganapath was indeed a dead-on-arrival product as it never looked exciting for the audiences, and the poor content just curtailed the prospects even further. It’s going to be the lowest-grossing Tiger Shroff film to date and the outright rejection of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath screams of the need for Tiger Shroff to reinvent.

Day NBOC Friday 2.50 crore Saturday 2.25 crore Sunday 2.25 crore Total 7.00 crore

