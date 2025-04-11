Good Bad Ugly Box Office Weekend: Ajith Kumar’s action comedy expected to hit Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu alone?

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar doesn't chase the spotlight; he lets his films do the talking. With Good Bad Ugly, he has once again proved that hype isn’t built through promotions but presence. Without a single interview or aggressive marketing push, the film stormed the Tamil Nadu box office with a thundering Rs 28 crore opening on Day 1, setting the tone for a stellar four-day weekend.

The buzz started long before the release, thanks to a hefty Rs 17 crore pre-sales tally for its opening day. With solid momentum carrying through Friday and promising advances for Saturday, Sunday, and Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday (April 14), trade circles are now predicting a weekend total of Rs 75 to 80 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. However, the movie should rake up more than Rs 12-15 crore for everyone to make the prediction come true.



Anyway, Good Bad Ugly's terrific opening isn’t just limited to local shores. Overseas markets, especially Malaysia, where there are dominant Tamil audiences, have responded with equal enthusiasm. Ajith’s loyal fan base across the globe has turned Good Bad Ugly into an event film, with Malaysia registering impressive numbers and the USA and Gulf regions contributing to a massive global start. The total Overseas collection of the film on Day 1 alone is touching nearly 2 million USD as per reports.

What’s more interesting is that the film has managed to hold strong despite falling prey to piracy within hours of its theatrical release. Full HD versions were leaked online, but that hasn’t dented box office collections, proof of Ajith's star power when it comes to pulling audience and the theatrical experience fans crave.

The plot of Good Bad Ugly, which was directed with broad appeal in mind, centers on a former gangster who is lured back into the criminal underground after his son is abducted. Although Sanjay Dutt's portrayal has also been praised for giving the story weight, Ajith portrays the protagonist with his usual swagger.

Ajith's last outing, Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February, closed with a worldwide total of Rs 138 crore gross. Early signs suggest Good Bad Ugly could follow a similar trajectory, if not surpass it. With strong word-of-mouth and a lucrative holiday stretch, the opening weekend will likely confirm what fans already know: Ajith doesn’t need noise; he is the moment.

