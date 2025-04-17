Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Gross Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar led mass-actioner gets closer to his current highest grosser Thunivu

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Good Bad Ugly, continues to power through at the box office, as the mass-action entertainer inches closer to becoming the highest-grossing film of his career. By the end of Day 7, the film’s worldwide gross stands at an impressive Rs 184 crore, setting the stage for it to surpass Thunivu's Rs 194 crore worldwide gross in the coming days—likely by Saturday.

Good Bad Ugly opened strong with a global weekend gross of over Rs 80 crore and has shown a consistent hold through the weekdays. Within five days of release, by the end of the first (extended) weekend, the film had already collected Rs 170.50 crore. With early numbers from Day 8 also looking promising, Ajith’s fans now have their eyes set on another record. The film has officially overtaken Viswasam, which collected Rs 180 crore during its full run, and now aims to surpass Thunivu. Its strong performance at the Tamil Nadu box office, along with impressive numbers in overseas markets, has played a key role in this success.

Thunivu, released in January 2023, had previously held the record for Ajith’s highest-grossing film, with around Rs 194 crore worldwide. Before that, Viswasam was among the top contenders, earning a little over Rs 180 crore globally. Now, Good Bad Ugly has already surpassed Viswasam and is poised to beat Thunivu if the momentum continues.

Director Adhik Ravichandran has skillfully crafted Good Bad Ugly, presenting Ajith Kumar in a highly stylized triple-shaded avatar that has resonated with fans and mass audiences alike. With high-octane action sequences, sleek visuals, and stellar performances from Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, and others, the film is tailor-made for the big screen and has proven to be a crowd-puller from the very beginning.

Box office analysts predict that if the current trend continues into the second weekend—boosted by the Good Friday holiday—the film could easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark within a matter of days. With no major competition in sight, all eyes are on whether Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly can break into the elite 200-crore club.

