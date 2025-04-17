Good Bad Ugly vs The GOAT Box Office Tamil Nadu First 7 Days: Ajith Kumar starrer lags behind Thalapathy Vijay movie
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly remained significantly behind Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT in their first-week box office comparison.
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is dominating the Tamil Nadu box office these days. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the mass action drama has completed its first week at the box office. Here's comparing the box office collections of Good Bad Ugly and The Greatest Of All Time.
Good Bad Ugly remains significantly behind The GOAT in 1st week
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Ajith Kumar starrer opened with Rs 28 crore on its release day. The mass action drama witnessed a banger trajectory and stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days, becoming Ajith's fastest century ever in Tamil Nadu. In contrast, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT had taken an opening of Rs 30 crore in its home state and had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 4 days only.
The extended first week total cume of Good Bad Ugly is around Rs 115.50 crore, which is Rs 27 crore less than the opening week cume of the Vijay starrer. For the unversed, the 2024-released action thriller grossed over Rs 142.25 crore in its 8-day-long week.
The Ajith Kumar movie is now set to face a 20-year-old Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Sachein, in its second weekend. It will be interesting to see how the mass actioner performs after facing a new competition from a re-release movie.
Day-wise box office comparison between Good Bad Ugly and The GOAT in Tamil Nadu:
|
Day
|Good Bad Ugly
|The GOAT
|Day 1
|Rs 28 crore
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 14.5 crore
|Rs 21 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Rs 27.25 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 16 crore
|Rs 13.30 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 6 crore
|Rs 9.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 5 crore
|Rs 7.75 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 4 crore (est.)
|Rs 6.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 115.50 crore
|Rs 142.25 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
