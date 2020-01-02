Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 6: Akshay, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit starrer kicks off 2020 with a big bang

Good Newwz left the cash registers ringing on its Day 6 at the box office. The New Year day holiday benefitted the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer.

We can imagine screaming "Good Newwz hai" as the Dharma Productions movie earns its second-highest day collections on Wednesday, Day 6, January 1. The , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer released on December 27 and had the cash registers ringing since Day 1. But the movie witnessed a massive growth on Sunday, Day 3. While the movie dipped a tad on Monday and Tuesday, it almost matched the Sunday collections on Wednesday, Day 6.

As per Box Office India, Good Newwz collected an impressive Rs 22.25 crore. The numbers were a little above Good Newwz's Day 2 collections, Rs 21.5 crore. The biggest factor in the growth was the midweek holiday. The New Year's day off helped Good Newwz to swiftly cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Good Newwz currently boasts of an epic Rs 115.75 crore box office collections.

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib tickling comedy

Check out the day wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore

Total Good Newwz Box Office Collection - Rs 115.75 crore

While 2020 started off on a good note for Good Newwz, the box office wasn't kind to Dabangg 3. The starrer struggled to draw the audience to the theatres on its second Wednesday. The film earned Rs 3.50 crore pushing the total box office collection to Rs 132.50 crore. Have you watched Good Newwz yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :Box Office India

Read More