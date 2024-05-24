Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil grossed Rs. 35 crore approx in its first eight-day extended week. It grossed another Rs. 27 crore (USD 3.25 million) internationally, which gives it a worldwide gross of Rs. 62 crore.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil had a strong opening weekend and then held superbly on Monday. The subsequent weekdays saw normal declines and then a big drop on Thursday due to massive competition from the Mammootty starrer Turbo, which has taken the biggest opening of the year in Kerala. The drop on Thursday basically came due to a reduction in showcasing as the film continued to record high occupancies. Despite the drop on Thursday, the film remains likely to cross Rs. 100 crore globally, though a lot will depend on where it lands on the second Friday as there are two more new releases today.

The box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 4.15 crore

Friday - Rs. 4.80 crore

Saturday - Rs. 6.30 crore

Sunday - Rs. 7.70 crore

Monday - Rs. 3.80 crore

Tuesday - Rs. 3.30 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 2.90 crore

Thursday - Rs. 2.05 crore

Breaking down the film’s collection, the extended first week in Kerala amounted to Rs. 28.75 crore, which is the second highest for any film this year, just behind Prithiviraj’s own Aadujeevitham. The film will easily surpass Rs. 40 crore mark in the state and will probably target Rs. 50 crore plus finish, but again it depends on how the second weekend holds out.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 28.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.35 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.25 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.65 Cr. INDIA Rs. 35.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 3,250,000

(Rs. 27.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 62.00 Cr.

