Hanuman is having a sensational second weekend at the Indian box office as it is collecting higher numbers than it did during its first weekend. The second Friday and Saturday have grossed Rs. 28.50 crore versus Rs. 21 crore last week, around 35 per cent higher. The total box office collection of the film at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 130 crore.

The second weekend of Hanuman will reach around Rs. 50 crore and then there is a partial holiday on Monday for Ram Mandir opening, which could lead to another big day for the film. The full run should easily surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, for something like Rs. 225-250 crore at the high end.

Even though the holiday period has ended the growth is coming because of improved showcasing in Telugu states, where the first week had limited showcasing due to the clash with bigger films like Guntur Kaaram. Hanuman had the best reception among the Sankranti releases and now has the highest showcasing among them. The bigger jumps are in Nizam which was hit worst by showcasing.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 101.50 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 11.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 16.75 crore

Total - Rs. 130 crore

The film has grossed Rs. 78 crore in Telugu states, with a huge Rs. 17.25 crore of that on the second Friday and the second Saturday. The second-weekend numbers are amongst the highest ever of all time, close to legendary Baahubali 2. The full run in Telugu states will comfortably go over Rs. 125 crore, on the high end it could go over Rs. 150 crore, entering the top ten highest-grosser list in the region.

The film is also performing well in neighbouring Karnataka, where the second weekend is collecting more than the first. The collections in the state are Rs. 14 crore so far and can reach Rs. 25 crore in the full run. The Hindi dubbed version has seen an excellent response given the non-face value. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are collecting at low but increasing levels.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 35.25 crore (Rs. 19.25 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 9.75 crore (Rs. 7 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 33 crore (Rs. 20.25 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 78 crore (Rs. 46.50 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 14.25 crore (Rs. 6.25 crore share)

North India: Rs. 34.75 crore (Rs. 14 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 3 crore (Rs. 1.25 crore share)

India: Rs. 130 crore (Rs. 68 crore share)

