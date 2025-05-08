HIT 3 India Box Office Day 8: Nani starrer continues good hold; makes Rs 2.50 crore on Thursday

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in the lead along with Srinidhi Shetty and Prateik Babbar, is holding up well at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the A-rated crime-thriller has completed its opening week on a good note. The movie is performing better than Suriya's Retro at the Indian box office.

Opened with Rs 21 crore, HIT 3 continued its glorious run and wrapped its first four-day weekend at Rs 57 crore. The movie further added Rs 11 crore to the tally from Monday to Wednesday. As per estimates, HIT 3 grossed another Rs 2.50 crore, bringing the total cume to Rs 70.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Nani starrer is expected to see a significant surge in collections on its second weekend, as no new significant Telugu movie is coming this weekend. The movie will continue its glorious run and sail through a successful theatrical run. It will be interesting to see whether the third installment of the HIT franchise can emerge as Nani's biggest grosser by beating Dasara (Rs 121 crore) at the worldwide box office.

Day-wise India gross box office collection of HIT 3:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 70.50 crore

HIT: The Third Case is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

