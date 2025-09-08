Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Mohanlal's scores an hattrick in 2025; Collects Rs 30 crore in 11 days

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, continues to gain traction at the box office. Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the feel-good drama recorded a bigger second weekend than its first, proving that Malayalam audiences consistently support good cinema, regardless of its scale and box office competition.

Debuted with Rs 3.25 crore, the movie wrapped its extended opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 11.25 crore, followed by a strong trend over the weekdays before winding up its week at Rs 19.30 crore.

Hridayapoorvam adds Rs 10 crore in 2nd weekend

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam fetched around Rs 10.20 crore in its 3-day second weekend, with Rs 3 crore coming on Friday, followed by Rs 3.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday. The total cume of Hridayapoorvam now stands at Rs 29.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office in 11 days.

The Onam 2025 release has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark as you read. It is expected to record another good business day today in Kerala. Globally, the Mohanlal starrer has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark, becoming Lalettan's third consecutive success in 2025.

The success of Hridayapoorvam is notable as it got released in a clash with DQ's production venture, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, which is currently the new sensation among the audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 29.50 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

