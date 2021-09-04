India Box Office: Marvel’s Shang Chi opens at 3.25 crore; Fast and Furious 9 collects 3.50 crore in 2 days

The Marvel superhero film, Shang Chi has taken a good start at the box-office as the film raked in collections in the range of Rs 3.25 crore. Given the advance booking, the opening day biz could have been in the Rs 5 crore range, however, the spot booking was relatively slower than expected. But nonetheless, it’s a good start for a Hollywood film that too a Chinese superhero origin story.

The good news here lies in the fact that the collections are good in the Hindi markets. English was the best faring version for Shang Chi by a distance followed by the South Indian dubbed and Hindi. Bell Bottom followed by Fast and Furious 9 and now Shang Chi has got the things rolling for the trade in Hindi circuits and it’s now up-to the industry to ensure a constant flow of releases to revive the ailing exhibition sector. There should be an upward swing in the biz of Shang Chi over the weekend and the opening weekend should be around Rs 13 crore.

Fast and Furious 9 saw a 3-month delayed release in India and finally opened on Thursday. The pirated version of the film was available all across and yet, it has raked in some footfalls upon it’s release. The Vin Diesel fronted franchise opened at Rs 2 crore on September 2, however, the biz dipped on Friday due to loss of screens to Shang Chi. It has collected Rs 1.5 crore plus approx. taking the total to Rs 3.50 crore.

The weekend total of F9 will be in the range of Rs 6 crore. All in all, this is indeed the best weekend at the Hindi circuits in the last 18 months as the combined total of the two Hollywood biggies will be around Rs 20 crore. Bell Bottom too will get some eyeballs in its third weekend, and one can expect the starrer to collect anywhere between Rs 1.75 to 2.25 crore.

