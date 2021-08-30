Box Office Update: Bell Bottom collects Rs 4.70 crore in second weekend, Chehre stays at Rs 2 crore

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi fronted thriller, Chehre, has recorded low numbers at the box-office as the film raked in approximately Rs 2 crore over the opening weekend. There was an upward swing in the biz over the weekend, but that was expected as the start was too low, leaving ample scope to grow.

The film collected Rs 50 Lakh on it’s opening day, followed by Rs 65 Lakh on Saturday and a crore on Sunday, taking the total biz to Rs 2.15 crore. It’s a thriller, with limited appeal and Maharashtra would have been a key contributor to the total collections. The eyes are now on the weekday trend, however, a decent total in the long run is out of the picture given the three-day total. A film like Chehre will find its audience upon the premiere on the digital platforms.

’s Bell Bottom witnessed an upward swing in the biz in its second weekend as the film has collected Rs 4.70 crore, taking the 11-day total to Rs 23.50 crore. The film recorded a not so steady trend at the box-office on the weekdays, however, sort of gained momentum at some properties on Saturday and Sunday. Like Chehre, Maharashtra would have been a key market for Bell Bottom too given it’s appeal for the audience in the metros.

The film is now headed towards a lifetime total around the Rs 30 crore mark, which though, below the expectations, will give some motivation to the producers as the audience is stepping out to watch the film on the big screen. It’s a tiny step towards the revival of cinema halls, and hopefully, once Maharashtra opens up, more producers will make their release date announcements. Bell Bottom will face competition from Shang Chi and Fast and Furious 9 in the next week, particularly on the 3D screens. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box-office updates.

