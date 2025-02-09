Interstellar Re-Release Day 3 India Box Office Trends: Cult Sci-Fi starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway prepares for HUGE Sunday

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi masterpiece Interstellar continues its box office dominance in India’s re-release, drawing packed theaters nationwide. After a strong start, the film grossed Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 1 and Rs. 3.50 crore on Day 2, maintaining its momentum. As it enters its third day today, all eyes are on how much it can add to its tally, with expectations soaring due to the public holiday (Sunday) advantage.

Indian fans have embraced Interstellar with unparalleled enthusiasm, leading to sold-out shows and even 24/7 screenings in several theaters to meet demand. The film’s decade-long legacy remains intact, proving its enduring impact.

Advance bookings continue to surge, with moviegoers eager to witness the breathtaking visuals and Hans Zimmer’s soul-stirring score on the best screen possible. The film is now available in both premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema, as well as standard screens. Exhibitors introduced standard screenings on Saturday after initially limiting Day 1 to premium formats, responding to overwhelming fan demand.

A key factor behind the film’s astounding response is the strategic delay of its re-release. Initially set for December 2024 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the film was postponed to February 2025 due to Pushpa 2 occupying most IMAX screens at the time.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, the film is a gripping tale of space exploration, time dilation, love, and sacrifice. It follows McConaughey’s Cooper, an ex-NASA pilot, leading a group of astronauts through a wormhole near Saturn to find a new habitable planet as Earth faces environmental collapse. Combining mind-bending scientific theories with an emotional core, Interstellar remains one of the most celebrated films of all time and arguably Nolan’s best work yet. The film earned $681 million during its original run, and with its global re-releases in recent years, its current lifetime gross stands at $746 million.

India has long been a citadel for Nolan’s films, and Interstellar is proving to be no exception. The film’s continued success highlights audiences’ appreciation for intelligent, immersive storytelling. With Sunday being a crucial box office day, makers are hoping for a significant jump in collections, potentially surpassing its first two days.

Stay tuned for the Interstellar India re-release Day 3 revenue update.