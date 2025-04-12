Jaat Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol's mass-actioner aims for a double digit Saturday, growing 50 percent from Friday

Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni and starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Singh and others has grown well at the box office today, that is on its third day, after a subdued response on day 2. The film is tracking to crack slightly over Rs 10 crore, taking the 3 day cume to around Rs 26 crore net in India. The highest single day collections of Jaat were observed today and it will change tomorrow (Sunday, 4th day of the movie), when it will collect over Rs 13 crore.

Advertisement

Jaat's performance so far has been a mixed bag with the Haryana, Rajasthan and West UP stacking up very good numbers while most of the other circuits are dull. Jaat is on course to emerge Sunny Deol's third highest grosser but that is a very wrong way of position it because the actor has had many big hits part of his illustrous career, only that they were all over 20 years back barring Gadar 2, which is still his top opener and highest grosser.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

While there is a leniency of sorts around Jaat's collections so far due to how Sunny Deol's films before Gadar 2 performed at the box office, it must be noted that Jaat is perhaps the actor's highest budgeted movie. Not only has the movie been mounted on a lavish scale, but also the actor has reportedly charged premium rates as he was coming fresh from the historic success of Gadar 2. The films of Sunny Deol before Gadar 2 can't be compared to Jaat because they were all made at very controlled budgets keeping the recoveries in mind.

Advertisement

Whatever the film's final verdict is, it is certainly good that the darling of the masses has finally been presented in a way that he wasn't presented for many years. One thing is clearly visible and that is that there is hunger to watch a Sunny Deol film, outside cult sequels.

Jaat plays at a theatre near you. If you have watched the film, do let us know how you found it to be, by tagging us from your social media handles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jaat.

ALSO READ: Sikandar vs Jaat Day 2 Box Office Comparison: Which mass entertainer is having the better run?