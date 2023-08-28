Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer stays on course to Rs 400 crores in India after 3rd weekend
Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer starring Rajinikanth has an excellent third weekend in India and is set to enter the Rs 400 crore gross club if it holds well.
Rajinikanth's Jailer , directed by Nelson Dilipkumar had another strong weekend at the Indian box office as it raked in Rs. 24 crores approx. After the third weekend, the domestic total of the film has reached Rs. 376 crores approx. The film has grossed another USD 23 million (Rs. 190 crores) overseas, which give it a worldwide box office take of Rs. 566 crores approx.
Jailer Is Set To Emerge As The Second Highest Grossing Film In The State Of Tamil Nadu
The drop from the second weekend is 60 percent, while Tamil Nadu held better at nearly 50 percent drop. Outside Tamil Nadu, film had some competition from local releases which led to higher drop. In Tamil Nadu, the third weekend was Rs. 13.50 crores which is slightly behind Vikram (Rs. 14.80 crores). Vikram added Rs. 24 crores to its total after the third weekend, for Jailer one can accept something between Rs. 15-20 crores, which would give it a final number of Rs. 190-195 crores in the state. That would be second highest ever, just behind PS1 (Rs. 222 crores) and ahead of Vikram (Rs. 181 crores).
The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One: Rs. 263.50 crores (9 days)
Week Two: Rs. 88.50 crores
3rd Friday: Rs. 5.50 crores
3rd Saturday: Rs. 8.50 crores
3rd Sunday: Rs. 10 crores
Total: Rs. 376 crores
Jailer Is Set To Be The Second Kollywood Film To Do A Business Of Over Rs 400 Crores In India After 2.0
In all, the film stays on track to hit Rs. 400 crores in India, which will be a second for Kollywood after 2.0. That film had a big contribution from the Hindi version, while the Hindi version for Jailer has grossed mere Rs. 6 crores, so in that regard this is the biggest Tamil film ever in South India. If the film land on high end of expectations in some of the territories, it can go on to cross Rs. 600 crores worldwide as well.
The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 175 crores approx
AP/TS: Rs. 78 crores
Karnataka: Rs. 59 crores
Kerala: Rs. 51.50 crores
North India: Rs. 12.50 crores
Total: Rs. 376 crores
Where And When To Watch Jailer
You can watch Jailer at a theatre near you
