Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer stays on course to Rs 400 crores in India after 3rd weekend

Rajinikanth's Jailer , directed by Nelson Dilipkumar had another strong weekend at the Indian box office as it raked in Rs. 24 crores approx. After the third weekend, the domestic total of the film has reached Rs. 376 crores approx. The film has grossed another USD 23 million (Rs. 190 crores) overseas, which give it a worldwide box office take of Rs. 566 crores approx.

Jailer Is Set To Emerge As The Second Highest Grossing Film In The State Of Tamil Nadu

The drop from the second weekend is 60 percent, while Tamil Nadu held better at nearly 50 percent drop. Outside Tamil Nadu, film had some competition from local releases which led to higher drop. In Tamil Nadu, the third weekend was Rs. 13.50 crores which is slightly behind Vikram (Rs. 14.80 crores). Vikram added Rs. 24 crores to its total after the third weekend, for Jailer one can accept something between Rs. 15-20 crores, which would give it a final number of Rs. 190-195 crores in the state. That would be second highest ever, just behind PS1 (Rs. 222 crores) and ahead of Vikram (Rs. 181 crores).

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 263.50 crores (9 days)

Week Two: Rs. 88.50 crores

3rd Friday: Rs. 5.50 crores

3rd Saturday: Rs. 8.50 crores

3rd Sunday: Rs. 10 crores

Total: Rs. 376 crores

Jailer Is Set To Be The Second Kollywood Film To Do A Business Of Over Rs 400 Crores In India After 2.0

In all, the film stays on track to hit Rs. 400 crores in India, which will be a second for Kollywood after 2.0. That film had a big contribution from the Hindi version, while the Hindi version for Jailer has grossed mere Rs. 6 crores, so in that regard this is the biggest Tamil film ever in South India. If the film land on high end of expectations in some of the territories, it can go on to cross Rs. 600 crores worldwide as well.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 175 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 78 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 59 crores

Kerala: Rs. 51.50 crores

North India: Rs. 12.50 crores

Total: Rs. 376 crores

