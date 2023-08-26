Jailer: Rajinikanth cuts cake with his team, celebrates big success of minting 500 crores at box office; See PIC

Rajinikanth returned to theatrical release with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer after two years and broke the box office records. The film's box office of Rs 500 crores worldwide is enough proof that nothing can beat his stardom. While the pan-Indian film is receiving a staggering response, Rajinikanth got together along with his team to celebrate the big success and milestone.

After returning from his spiritual journey in the Himalayas, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai and celebrated Jailer's success with his team. The party was attended by Jailer's director Nelson, composer Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Krishnan, and other members from the direction and production unit. The superstar cut the cake with his team and were all smiles.

Rajinikanth celebrates blockbuster success of Jailer after his spiritual trip

Earlier when returned to Chennai after the Himalayas trip, Rajinikanth thanked everyone for making the Jailer a grand success at the box office and expressed his gratitude. One day before the release, the superstar flew to the Himalayas, took blessings at Kedarnath, went to Ranchi, visited Rajarappa temple, and met Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during his spiritual journey. The actor also landed in trouble because of touching Yogi's feet but later clarified that it's his habit to take blessings from Yogis and Sanyasis.



Advertisement

About Jailer

Meanwhile, Jailer has marked a massive comeback by director Nelson Dilipkumar as well after Beast. The director is being praised for Jailer, Rajinikanth's screen presence, and cameos of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Anirudh Ravichander's music made everyone rave for him. One of the biggest factors of Jailer is definitely Anirudh's music. Apart from these two, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naga Babu, and Kishore are also part of the star-studded cast.

The Rajinikanth starrer has grossed the Rs. 500 crore milestone worldwide. The film is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time overtaking Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth REACTS to criticism for touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet