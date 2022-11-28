James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water gets astronomical offers from top South Indian distributors; Read on

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is gearing up for release and the expectations pegged on the film are monumental to say the very least. The film is said to be the most expensive film to ever be made and with great expense comes great theatrical pressure to recoup investments and ensure substantial gains for everyone involved.

James Cameron's films have not just done significantly well in India but have gone on to find a spot in the top grossing films in the country, at the time of their release. Avatar: The Way Of Water is not just targeting to become the highest grossing import film in the country surpassing Avengers: Endgame but is targeting to challenge the likes of Pan-India biggies like Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR among others. It is needless to say that the film is getting some crazy offers from the Indian distributors, especially from South India, where films are still purchased outrightly. South Indian viewers have always been very supportive of new kind of content and it is no surprise that they constitute India's most loyal cinegoers.

The advance bookings for Avatar: The Way Of Water began 5 days back and the response is phenomenal as tickets are selling like hot cakes. The top distributors from Tamil Nadu and Andhra states have come forward and quoted astronomical prices of around Rs. 100 - 150 crores to release in their states and the hearsay is that top distributors from Kerala and Karnataka have also put in their bid to release the film in their state. It is said that these decisions are taken based on the excitement and fan-frenzy surrounding the release of the film. While we are yet to get clarity on the distributors of the film in India, the sources close to the development claim that the offers have indeed come to them, for the release of the film.

Exhibitors are already preparing for the massive release of the film as it might well become the biggest movie going event in Indian theatrical history.

You can watch Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you from the 16th of December.