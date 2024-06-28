Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3 debuted with the second-best opening day in industry history, grossing Rs. 8.10 crore worldwide, just behind Carry on Jatta 3 (Rs. 8.80 crore). The Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa led film grossed Rs. 4.10 crore approx in India and Rs. 4 crore from the overseas markets.

In India, the first-day numbers are the second highest ever for a Punjabi film, behind Carry on Jatta 3 (Rs. 5.20 crore), which was released on the Bakrid holiday last year. The expectations from the film were for record day one and it did manage to move in that direction with record advances but the clash with Kalki 2898 AD meant there were capacity constraints and an unconventional non-holiday Thursday release kept it short of the record numbers. A solo release on Friday could have probably added 10-20 per cent for the first-day numbers as most of the key locations were at capacity during prime-time shows.

The top five highest opening days for Punjabi films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Film Gross 1. Carry on Jatta 3 Rs. 5.20 Cr. 2. Jatt and Juliet 3 Rs. 4.10 Cr. 3. Carry on Jatta 2 Rs. 3.00 Cr. 4. Honsla Rakh Rs. 2.97 Cr. 5. Sardar Ji 2 Rs. 2.95 Cr.

Overseas, the film managed to put record numbers for Punjabi films with USD 475K plus coming on Thursday, with actuals it could increase to USD 500K, beating USD 440K of Mastaney on a Friday. Canada saw CAD 300K coming on the first day, almost double of the previous record for Punjabi films.

The territorial breakdown for first-day collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows:

Territory Gross East Punjab Rs. 3.15 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.95 Cr. INDIA Rs. 4.10 Cr. Canada USD 225,000 Australia USD 90,000 Rest of World USD 165,000 OVERSEAS USD 480,000

(Rs. 4.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 8.10 Cr.

