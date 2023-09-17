Jawan 2nd Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film jumps by 65 percent; Collects Rs 29.75 crores in Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others saw a phenomenal jump on second Saturday. The film jumped by an incredible 65 percent to nett around Rs 29.25 - 30.50 crores on day 10. The sum total of the film stands at around Rs 387.75 crores nett for the Hindi version and Rs 435 crores nett for all versions in India. Another excellent day (Sunday) is on the cards for the SRK-Atlee film, which will ensure that it breaks into the Rs 400 crore club for the Hindi version and the Rs 450 crore club overall.

Jawan Scores A Phenomenal Rs 29.75 Crores On Second Saturday. The Festive Season Shall Help Numbers Remain Steady Post Weekend

The strong advances of Jawan for Sunday already assure a smooth sail for the film but the festive weekend ahead should ensure than Jawan holds even stronger than it ideally would. To top it up, the film will get the benefit of Cinema Day which will sky-rocket the footfalls of the film. In all certainty, Jawan is selling over 3 crore tickets in its full run, to become only the third Hindi origin film since pandemic after Pathaan and Gadar 2 to manage it. 2023 is turning out to be a historic year for the Hindi film industry and a few very high potential films are still to release.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17.50 crores 10 Rs 29.75 crores Total Rs 387.75 crores nett in 10 days in India

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

