Jawan 3rd Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film jumps by 70 percent on day 17; Collects Rs 12 crores nett

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, jumped by an excellent 70 percent on its third Saturday at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 12 crores nett in Hindi. The total collection stands at around Rs 481 crores for the Hindi version and by the end of Sunday, it shall go up to Rs 495 crores. Jawan is already the third highest Bollywood grosser for the Hindi version after Pathaan and Gadar 2 and by the end of the third week, it will overtake both the films. To note, Jawan emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film today itself, with substantial contributions from the dubbed versions.

Jawan Continues To Remain The Most Preferred Indian Film Choice For Its Third Consecutive Week

Jawan is still the first choice for Indian cinegoers and this is despite the new Vicky Kaushal film release that is The Great Indian Family. The SRK-Atlee film is not just dominating The Great Indian Family but is dominating it by a 6-7x margin. It is only with the release of Fukrey 3 that Jawan, for the first time in its run, will take a spot other than the first, in terms of audience preference. The year of 2023 has been a great one for Bollywood despite a few hiccups in the middle. With major films like Tiger 3, Animal and Dunki still to release apart from other many promising releases, one can be assured that the year for the industry will end on a really strong note as well.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.75 - 12 crores Total Rs 481 crores nett in 17 days in Hindi

Advertisement

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jawan emerges highest Bollywood grosser ever in India; Supersedes Pathaan's collections on day 17