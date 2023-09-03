Jawan Advance Booking Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate with 2.35 lakh tickets in multiplexes

The Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is on a dream run in its advance ticket sales as the film has sold around 2.35 lakh tickets for the opening day alone at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – as off Sunday at 10.00 PM. The Atlee-directed actioner will be looking to close the third day of its advance booking in the vicinity of 2.40 lakh tickets. Till 10 PM, PVR has sold 1.15 lakh tickets, followed by Inox at 78,000 tickets and Cinepolis at 42,000 tickets. The MovieMax chain has sold around 6200 tickets for the opening day as off Sunday night, whereas Miraj has sold around 17,000 tickets for day one.

Full Fledged Advance Booking Of Jawan To Open Tomorrow

The bookings for Rajhans and a couple of other chains are expected to open tomorrow as the distributor and the chain are discussing the idea of increasing the pricing bracket for Jawan based on the hype. The film is recording equally good response in the non-national chains too, as the overall nationwide sales for the opening day are in the vicinity of 5 lakh tickets. There are early morning shows that are recording a sold-out board in no time, which is a great sign speaking about the anticipation of the film among the fans.

This response has come with the opening of just partial advance booking and 100 percent of the shows are expected to go live on Monday, which is expected to push the pace of Jawan further. The target for Jawan will be to top the overall advance booking of Pathaan in the 3 national chains and gain the top spot on the list. Within 3 days of sales going live, Jawan has already found itself a spot in the top 15 advance bookings of all time and will be looking to be number 1 or 2 by Wednesday night - outside of Bahubali 2 (Hindi).

Jawan targets to emerge a record opener

It seems very much achievable at the moment, as the film will gain even better momentum on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the film’s release on Thursday, which is a holiday on account of Janmashtami. Jawan is headed to do some unbelievable numbers on opening day in Hindi and the bets are on it to emerge as the biggest opener of all time for the Hindi Film Industry, topping the previous best, Pathaan. For those unaware, Pathaan had taken a record start of around the Rs 55 crore mark on a non-holiday.

Shah Rukh Khan is back again after a historic success and the records are expected to come down crumbling through its opening weekend, whereas the long run will be determined by the content. If the content lives up to expectations, one can expect another all-time grosser from SRK in 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jawan and it’s advance booking.

