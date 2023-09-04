Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan film continues historic trend; Sells 2.9 lakh tickets in national chains

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is trending very strongly in terms of advance ticket sales. The film has sold around 2.9 lakh tickets in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis over 2 days prior to the release day. Seeing the way things are going, the trade is expecting the final ticket sales in the three national chains to end in the range of 5 - 6 lakhs. Based on where it ends, it can be the film with the highest or second highest advance ticket sales in top national chains for a Hindi origin film. Currently the first place is occupied by Pathaan, which had sold around 5.56 lakh tickets in 3 national chains before the film's release day.

Jawan Has Sold 2.9 Lakh Tickets In Top 3 National Chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis For The Opening Day, 2 Days Prior To The Release

Jawan is easily one of the most hyped and anticipated Indian films. The record level advances are not just in the national chains of India but also outside it. Many single screen theatres which have never had an early morning show are having one for Jawan. The average ticket prices for Jawan are the highest that they have ever been for a Hindi film and that puts the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in a very comfortable position to shatter past records. Apart from the superb advance bookings, Jawan will also be benefitted by the partial holiday of Janmashtami, which will ensure very strong on-the-day ticket sales in big cities where supply is more than demand. All in all, Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood are set to have another Rs 100 crore day 1 worldwide opener with Jawan.

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

