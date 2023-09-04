Jawan Box Office Preview: Shah Rukh Khan starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Following the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with the Atlee-directed Jawan, which is all set to unleash itself at the box office on September 7. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. The action-packed entertainer is certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 169 minutes (2 hours 49 minutes).

Jawan is expected to be released on over 5000 screens in India

With 3 days left for the release, the screen booking is still in progress but the expected All India Screen Count for Jawan is in the north of 5000 screens (We will be bringing an update on the exact screen count by Wednesday). The film will be right at the top as far as the release is concerned accompanying Pathaan, which was released on 5500 screens. The advance bookings for Jawan opened on Friday and the film has shown exceptional movement at the ticket counters in pre-sales. As off Monday at 4 p.m., Jawan has sold 2,59,000 tickets in the three chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone. While PVR has sold 1,26,000 tickets, Inox and Cinepolis' total stands at 87,000 tickets and 46,000 tickets respectively. India’s third largest chain, Miraj has also seen a good response in sales with 23,000 plus tickets for the opening day. Another multiplex chain, MovieMax has sold 7000 tickets for the opening day. MovieTime on the other hand has sold approx. 5500 tickets for the opening day. These are excellent numbers, again operating at near-record levels as far as pace is concerned.

Jawan will be targeting to top the advance booking of Pathaan in the three national chains by Wednesday at 11.30 PM to claim the top spot for an outright Hindi Film. The way bookings opened on Friday, one thought that it would top Bahubali 2 (6.50 Lakh). With 3 days still to roll, Jawan has already found itself a place in the top advance booking chart of all time. By Monday night, it is expected to surpass the overall advance booking of films like Mission Mangal (2.71 Lakh), Tiger Zinda Hai (2.76 Lakh), Adipurush (2.85 Lakh) and Sanju (2.94 Lakh) to name some. If it manages to top 3 lakh pre-sales in three chains, it will find itself a spot in the top 10 of all time with 2 main days yet to roll out. There are single screens in remote areas too that are recording fast-filling and housefull shows, like Pankaj Talkies in a small Raxaul, which is on the Indo-Nepal border.

Jawan will target to open bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

The day-to-day pace is a little slower than Pathaan, but an All-Time Record Holder can never be a benchmark of comparison for any film, as Jawan is faring better than 95 percent of event Hindi Films as far as movement in advance booking at national chains is concerned. The last two days should be very strong on the advance front, putting it in the spot of topping Pathaan in the 3-chains. There are bookings for the weekend too in the national chains and the pace in there will begin to pick up from Thursday. Jawan has sold around 4 lakh 52 thousand tickets for the opening weekend in 3 chains, of which 2 lakh 50 thousand has come in for the opening day alone.

It’s a holiday on account of Janmashtami in major parts of the country and hence there will be solid movement in the advance bookings on Wednesday and will also leave the scope of a walk-in audience too on the day of release. The good sign for Jawan is also in the fact that the film is a lot more mass-oriented than Pathaan, which means a bigger contribution from non-national chains and single screens too. Jawan will be targeting a record start on Thursday, with predictions in the vicinity of Rs 60 crore nett in the Hindi language alone. The all-language total in India is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 65 to 70 crore, which is earth-shattering to say the least.

All said and done, a historic day one and weekend is on the cards for Jawan and it’s the content that will do the talking for the film from Monday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

