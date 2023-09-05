Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan film sells 3.7 lakh tickets in top national chains a day before release

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is recording advance ticket bookings at a blistering pace. The film has sold 3.7 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day, exactly a day prior to its release and by the end of advance sales tomorrow, it should have sold in the vicinity of 5 lakh tickets for the opening day alone. In terms of rankings, Jawan might settle for the second best ticket sales in national chains, only behind Shah Rukh Khan's own film Pathaan. Outside national chains, Jawan's bookings are stronger than Pathaan. Higher average ticket prices coupled with the Janmashtami holiday should guarantee a record opening and what has to be seen is the margin with which it emerges as the highest opener for a Hindi film. Currently, the record stands with Pathaan.

Jawan Advance Bookings Are Phenomenal In India

Jawan has sold over 3 lakh tickets in PVRInox and over 65 thousand tickets in Cinepolis, a day prior to release day. It is not just heading towards the biggest opening day for a Hindi film but also the highest registered advances for a Hindi film through the weekend. Jawan is SRK's second release of the year and the response only shows that the frequency of movie releases each year is not a concern for audiences who watch films in theatres. The global opening day predictions for the SRK-Atlee actioner are pegged to comfortably be higher than Rs 110 crores gross and what needs to be seen is how much higher. If the word of mouth is strong, we can witness excellent occupancies for the evening shows for the dubbed versions since they are likely to wait for the word of mouth to decide whether to watch the film or not. Overall, box office carnage is what we can expect based on the advance bookings.

Watch the Jawan trailer

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan dethrones Pathaan in Kerala; Targets unheard records