Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Cruises over USD 30 million Overseas in 9 Days

Jawan showcased a remarkable hold on Second Friday internationally, raking in USD 2.35 million. This pushed its cumulative international earnings to USD 30.60 million, making it only the third Bollywood film ever to collect over USD 30 million overseas sans China. Additionally, Jawan's worldwide box office collections have soared to Rs. 739 crores in nine days of release. The film will be crossing Rs. 800 crores at the earliest today. If it misses by a crore or few, then it would be done on Sunday along with Rs. 850 crores.

Jawan maintained its lead over Pathaan in daily numbers which started on weekdays yesterday as well. Pathaan on its Second Friday had collected USD 2 million, leading to a USD 7 million weekend. Meanwhile, Jawan is projected to collect USD 7.50-8 million during its second weekend, for a total of close to USD 36 million by EOD Sunday.

The best performance came in the Middle East, where it collected USD 950K yesterday, for a total of USD 10 million. It became the second Bollywood film to gross over USD 10 million in the Middle East after Pathaan. The second Friday in the region was 35 per cent higher than that of Pathaan and if the trend continues, it can go on to cross USD 15 million in the region.

North America collected USD 700K Approx, slightly ahead of USD 680K by Pathaan. The second weekend is expected to yield USD 2.70 million, representing a 58 per cent drop from the previous week, a better retention rate compared to Pathaan's 62 per cent decline. Jawan's performance catapulted Shah Rukh Khan into an unprecedented realm, making him the first Indian actor to have two USD 10 million films in a single year.

Elsewhere, the United Kingdom collected GBP 130K yesterday and crossed the GBP 2 million milestone. The UK is the only major market where Jawan collected less than Pathaan on its Second Friday but then Pathaan's performance in the UK was absolute insanity, especially for the initial days. Jawan should cruise past the GBP 3 million mark here in full run, possibly GBP 3.50 million if late legs are strong.

