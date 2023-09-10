Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer rockets to Rs 389 crores worldwide in 3 days
At the overseas box office, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan had its best day yet on Saturday, grossing a staggering USD 6.80 million (Rs. 56.50 crores), for the three days running total of USD 17.05 million (Rs. 142 crores). Combined with Rs. 92 crores in India, the worldwide Saturday collections for the film were Rs. 148.50 crores, resulting in a cumulative global tally of Rs. 389 crores. The film is poised for USD 22 million weekend overseas and will cross the monumental Rs. 500 crores mark worldwide in just four days.
Jawan overseas performance is on par with Pathaan so far, with some markets leading for Jawan while others for Pathaan. The only thing that has changed is that with Pathaan, these numbers were absurdly shocking while for Jawan these were expected. There are two SRK films at the top and then a wide gulf between them and the rest.
Listing the major markets, the Middle East leads with USD 6 million to date, with a huge USD 1.50 million coming in UAE on Saturday. The four-day weekend in the region will come close to matching Pathaan's five-day weekend. In second, North America has earned USD 5.70 million as of Saturday, here the film is a bit lower than Pathaan. Then there’s USD GBP 1 million plus in the United Kingdom and AUD 1.60 million in Australia. In Australia, Jawan scored the biggest single day for Bollywood films yesterday beating Pathaan’s second day which was a national holiday. The UK could have been better but the film has received an age-restricted rating, which is a big limiting factor there. Despite that, the film is easily ahead of everything else.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jawan is as follows:
US/Canada: USD 5,650,000
Middle East: USD 6,050,000
Australia: USD 1,025,000
New Zealand: USD 215,000
Malaysia: USD 350,000
Singapore: USD 330,000
Nepal: USD 300,000 approx
Rest of Asia: USD 400,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,280,000
Germany: USD 350,000
Rest of Europe: USD 800,000
Rest of World: USD 300,000
Total: USD 17,050,000
