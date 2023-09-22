Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surf past USD 38M Overseas, Nears 1000 crores Worldwide

Jawan added USD 10 million to its international total in its second week, which has now reached USD 38.25 million. The film managed to outscore Pathaan in the second week, which had collected USD 9.35 million during the same time frame. Jawan still trails Pathaan after two two-week run but is closing the gap, which is down to USD 3.75 million as compared to nearly USD 5 million after the first extended weekend.

The Worldwide box office collections of the Shah Rukh Khan powered film has clocked Rs. 943 crores, with a phenomenal Rs. 625 crores coming from India. Jawan will be joining the illustrious Rs. 1000 crores worldwide club during its Third weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 13,125,000

United States: USD 8,750,000

Canada: USD 4,200,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 6,650,000

Australia: USD 2,550,000

Malaysia: USD 980,000

Nepal: USD 775,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 700,000

New Zealand: USD 480,000

Sri Lanka: USD 290,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 875,000 Approx (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 13,025,000

UAE: USD 7,400,000

GCC: USD 5,200,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 425,000

Europe: USD 5,450,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,200,000

Germany: USD 675,000

France: USD 370,000

Nordics: USD 300,000

Netherlands: USD 280,000

Rest of Europe: USD 625,000

Total: USD 38,250,000 / Rs. 318 crores

