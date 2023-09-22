Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surf past USD 38M Overseas, Nears 1000 crores Worldwide
Jawan added USD 10 million to its international total in its second week, which has now reached USD 38.25 million. The film managed to outscore Pathaan in the second week, which had collected USD 9.35 million during the same time frame. Jawan still trails Pathaan after two two-week run but is closing the gap, which is down to USD 3.75 million as compared to nearly USD 5 million after the first extended weekend.
The Worldwide box office collections of the Shah Rukh Khan powered film has clocked Rs. 943 crores, with a phenomenal Rs. 625 crores coming from India. Jawan will be joining the illustrious Rs. 1000 crores worldwide club during its Third weekend.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.
Americas: USD 13,125,000
United States: USD 8,750,000
Canada: USD 4,200,000
Rest of America: USD 175,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 6,650,000
Australia: USD 2,550,000
Malaysia: USD 980,000
Nepal: USD 775,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 700,000
New Zealand: USD 480,000
Sri Lanka: USD 290,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 875,000 Approx (incl. Bangladesh)
Middle East and Africa: USD 13,025,000
UAE: USD 7,400,000
GCC: USD 5,200,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 425,000
Europe: USD 5,450,000
United Kingdom: USD 3,200,000
Germany: USD 675,000
France: USD 370,000
Nordics: USD 300,000
Netherlands: USD 280,000
Rest of Europe: USD 625,000
Total: USD 38,250,000 / Rs. 318 crores
